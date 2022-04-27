QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Turning Point Brands Clocks 6.3% Sales Decline In Q1

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2022 2:17 PM | 1 min read
  • Turning Point Brands Inc TPB reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 6.3% year-on-year to $100.89 million, missing the consensus of $104.59 million.
  • Zig-Zag Products net sales increased 11.4% to $45.7 million. Stoker’s Products net sales rose 8.4% to $31.7 million on double-digit growth of Moist Snuff Tobacco (MST).
  • Gross profit decreased 2.8% to $51.8 million with a gross margin of 51.3%.
  • The operating margin was 19%, and operating income for the quarter fell 21% to $19.2 million.
  • The company held $126 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 9.8% to $25.3 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.71 beat the analyst consensus of $0.52.
  • Outlook: TPB maintains FY22 guidance provided on February 22, 2022, with Zig-Zag Products sales of $193 million - $203 million and Stoker’s Products sales of $127 million - $134 million.
  • Price Action: TPB shares are trading lower by 1.45% at $30.55 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall Cap