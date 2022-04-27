Turning Point Brands Clocks 6.3% Sales Decline In Q1

by

Turning Point Brands Inc TPB reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 6.3% year-on-year to $100.89 million, missing the consensus of $104.59 million.

reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 6.3% year-on-year to $100.89 million, missing the consensus of $104.59 million. Zig-Zag Products net sales increased 11.4% to $45.7 million. Stoker’s Products net sales rose 8.4% to $31.7 million on double-digit growth of Moist Snuff Tobacco (MST).

Gross profit decreased 2.8% to $51.8 million with a gross margin of 51.3%.

The operating margin was 19%, and operating income for the quarter fell 21% to $19.2 million.

The company held $126 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 9.8% to $25.3 million.

Adjusted EPS of $0.71 beat the analyst consensus of $0.52.

Outlook : TPB maintains FY22 guidance provided on February 22, 2022, with Zig-Zag Products sales of $193 million - $203 million and Stoker’s Products sales of $127 million - $134 million.

: TPB maintains FY22 guidance provided on February 22, 2022, with Zig-Zag Products sales of $193 million - $203 million and Stoker’s Products sales of $127 million - $134 million. Price Action: TPB shares are trading lower by 1.45% at $30.55 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.