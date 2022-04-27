QQQ
Humana Q1 Earnings Beats Expectations, Raises FY22 Profit Guidance

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 12:49 PM | 1 min read
  • Humana Inc HUM has posted Q1 adjusted sales of $24.08 billion, beating the consensus of $23.51 billion.
  • The benefits expense ratio increased from 86.4% to 85.9%, and the operating cost ratio increased from 12% to 9.7%. 
  • Humana posted an adjusted EPS of $8.04, beating the consensus of $6.78 and $6.38 posted a year ago.
  • Related: Humana to Offload Substantial Stake In Kindred At Home Hospice & Personal Care Divisions.
  • Guidance: Humana expects FY22 GAAP EPS of at least approximately $24.50, up from prior guidance of $24, versus the consensus of $24.17.
  • The updated guidance includes a $1.00 embedded COVID headwind and the estimated dilutive impact related to the pending divestiture of Humana's 60% stake in Kindred at Home's Hospice and Personal Care divisions.
  • The Company reaffirms FY 2022 expected individual Medicare Advantage membership growth range of approximately 150,000 to 200,000.
  • Price Action: HUM shares are up 3.18% at $444.17 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

