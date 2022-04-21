 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Humana to Offload Substantial Stake In Kindred At Home Hospice & Personal Care Divisions
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 10:42am   Comments
Share:
Humana to Offload Substantial Stake In Kindred At Home Hospice & Personal Care Divisions
  • Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) has agreed to divest a majority interest in the Hospice and Personal Care divisions of Humana's Kindred at Home (KAH Hospice) subsidiary to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).
  • The divisions include patient-centered services for Hospice, Palliative, Community, and Personal Care. 
  • Humana had previously indicated its intent to divest a majority stake in these non-core businesses when it acquired the remaining interest in Kindred at Home in April 2021.
  • Humana will divest a 60% interest in KAH Hospice and receive cash proceeds of approximately $2.8 billion, reflecting an enterprise valuation of $3.4 billion and an adjusted multiple of 12x. 
  • The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Upon closing the transaction, the Hospice and Personal Care divisions will be restructured into a standalone operation.
  • David Causby, current President and CEO of KAH's Hospice and Personal Care divisions, will continue to lead these businesses under the new structure.
  • Humana will use the proceeds to repay debt and share repurchases. 
  • Price Action: HUM shares are down 0.59% at $462.75 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HUM)

If You Invested $100 In Humana 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Looking Into Humana Inc's Recent Short Interest
UBS Upgrades Rating to Buy for Humana, Raises Price Target To $520
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 13, 2022
This Favorable Sign Appears On Humana's Chart
This Health Insurance Provider Is Giving Texas' 3 Million Small Businesses An Innovative Healthcare Option
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsLarge Cap M&A News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com