M/I Homes: Q1 Earnings Insights

M/I Homes MHO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

M/I Homes beat estimated earnings by 6.04%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $2.98.

Revenue was up $32.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45 which was followed by a 1.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at M/I Homes's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.38 3.47 2.48 1.51 EPS Actual 3.83 3.27 3.58 2.85 Revenue Estimate 982.05M 1.03B 853.82M 758.77M Revenue Actual 1.05B 904.32M 961.04M 828.78M

