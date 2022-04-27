Recap: H&E Equipment Servs Q1 Earnings

H&E Equipment Servs HEES reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
H&E Equipment Servs beat estimated earnings by 45.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was down $6.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at H&E Equipment Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.49
|0.40
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.68
|0.43
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|265.18M
|319.61M
|300.71M
|267.95M
|Revenue Actual
|281.25M
|319.37M
|315.76M
|278.44M
