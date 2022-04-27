Wabash National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Wabash National WNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wabash National beat estimated earnings by 118.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $154.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wabash National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.20
|0.12
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.22
|0.21
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|494.70M
|514.07M
|456.41M
|407.29M
|Revenue Actual
|479.28M
|482.56M
|449.42M
|392.00M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Wabash National management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.9 and $1.9 per share.
