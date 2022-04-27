Wabash National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Wabash National WNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wabash National beat estimated earnings by 118.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $154.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wabash National's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.20 0.12 0.01 EPS Actual 0.07 0.22 0.21 0.06 Revenue Estimate 494.70M 514.07M 456.41M 407.29M Revenue Actual 479.28M 482.56M 449.42M 392.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Wabash National management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.9 and $1.9 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Wabash National visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.