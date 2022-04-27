Recap: Stifel Financial Q1 Earnings

Stifel Financial SF reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stifel Financial beat estimated earnings by 1.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.49 versus an estimate of $1.47.
Revenue was down $18.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 1.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stifel Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.89
|1.48
|1.35
|1.39
|EPS Actual
|2.23
|1.65
|1.70
|1.50
|Revenue Estimate
|1.22B
|1.10B
|1.06B
|1.07B
|Revenue Actual
|1.30B
|1.15B
|1.15B
|1.14B
To track all earnings releases for Stifel Financial visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.