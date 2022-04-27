Prosperity Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Prosperity Bancshares PB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Prosperity Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 2.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.3.
Revenue was down $13.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Prosperity Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.37
|1.37
|1.39
|1.38
|EPS Actual
|1.38
|1.39
|1.41
|1.44
|Revenue Estimate
|278.29M
|278.03M
|282.84M
|283.66M
|Revenue Actual
|280.52M
|283.21M
|280.95M
|288.59M
To track all earnings releases for Prosperity Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here.
