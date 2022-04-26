Enphase Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Enphase Energy ENPH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Enphase Energy beat estimated earnings by 19.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $139.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 12.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enphase Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.48
|0.43
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.60
|0.53
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|396.48M
|343.15M
|311.05M
|292.04M
|Revenue Actual
|412.72M
|351.52M
|316.06M
|301.75M
