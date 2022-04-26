Enphase Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Enphase Energy ENPH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enphase Energy beat estimated earnings by 19.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $139.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 12.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enphase Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.48 0.43 0.44 EPS Actual 0.73 0.60 0.53 0.56 Revenue Estimate 396.48M 343.15M 311.05M 292.04M Revenue Actual 412.72M 351.52M 316.06M 301.75M

To track all earnings releases for Enphase Energy visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.