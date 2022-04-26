Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Rising After Hours

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates.

Enphase said first-quarter revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $441.3 million, which beat the $432.1 million estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 66 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Enphase said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $490 million and $520 million versus the $474.55 million estimate.

Enphase is a global energy technology company that supplies microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save and sell their own power.

ENPH 52-Week Range: $108.88 - $282.46

The stock was up 6.3% in after hours at $163.50 at press time.

