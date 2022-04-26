CoStar Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

CoStar Gr CSGP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CoStar Gr beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $58.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 15.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CoStar Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.23
|0.23
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.25
|0.26
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|501.28M
|497.89M
|470.58M
|454.03M
|Revenue Actual
|506.79M
|499.32M
|480.33M
|457.70M
To track all earnings releases for CoStar Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings