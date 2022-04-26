CoStar Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

CoStar Gr CSGP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CoStar Gr beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $58.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 15.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CoStar Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.23 0.23 0.24 EPS Actual 0.35 0.25 0.26 0.28 Revenue Estimate 501.28M 497.89M 470.58M 454.03M Revenue Actual 506.79M 499.32M 480.33M 457.70M

To track all earnings releases for CoStar Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

