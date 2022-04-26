Benchmark Electronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benchmark Electronics BHE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Benchmark Electronics beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $130.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Benchmark Electronics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.38 0.26 0.20 EPS Actual 0.48 0.39 0.27 0.21 Revenue Estimate 580.00M 580.67M 531.67M 502.33M Revenue Actual 633.05M 571.88M 544.66M 505.72M

