Travelzoo Shares Pop Post Q1 Beat

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 26, 2022 1:20 PM | 1 min read
  • Travelzoo TZOO reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 29% year-on-year to $18.5 million, beating the consensus of $16.7 million.
  • North America business segment revenue increased 19% Y/Y to $11.7 million. Europe business revenue climbed 66% Y/Y to $5.9 million. 
  • Jack's Flight Club revenue decreased 7% Y/Y to $0.82 million.
  • As of March 31, Travelzoo had 30.7 million members globally. 
  • EPS of $0.19 beat the consensus of $0.06. Non-GAAP operating profit was $2.7 million.
  • Travelzoo used $6.8 million in operating cash flow. It held $36.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Outlook: Travelzoo currently expects higher revenue and profitability in Q2 2022. The company said it continues to see a trend of recovery of revenue. However, it warned that there could be unexpected fluctuations in the short term.
  • Price Action: TZOO shares traded higher by 12.1% at $7.05 on the last check Tuesday.

