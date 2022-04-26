Recap: Home Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Home Bancorp HBCP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Home Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 28.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was down $1.59 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Home Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.20
|1.11
|1.21
|1.06
|EPS Actual
|1.23
|1.79
|1.34
|1.41
|Revenue Estimate
|24.99M
|23.70M
|24.53M
|24.32M
|Revenue Actual
|24.65M
|27.13M
|24.11M
|25.09M
To track all earnings releases for Home Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.
