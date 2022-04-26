Recap: Home Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Home Bancorp HBCP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Home Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 28.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was down $1.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Home Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.20 1.11 1.21 1.06 EPS Actual 1.23 1.79 1.34 1.41 Revenue Estimate 24.99M 23.70M 24.53M 24.32M Revenue Actual 24.65M 27.13M 24.11M 25.09M

