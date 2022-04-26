Recap: Popular Q1 Earnings

Popular BPOP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Popular beat estimated earnings by 16.96%, reporting an EPS of $2.69 versus an estimate of $2.3.

Revenue was up $15.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 2.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Popular's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.23 2.24 2.03 1.86 EPS Actual 2.58 3.09 2.66 3.12 Revenue Estimate 495.45M 475.70M 478.20M 493.55M Revenue Actual 501.28M 489.39M 487.80M 479.11M

To track all earnings releases for Popular visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.