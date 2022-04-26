Recap: Popular Q1 Earnings

Popular BPOP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Popular beat estimated earnings by 16.96%, reporting an EPS of $2.69 versus an estimate of $2.3.
Revenue was up $15.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 2.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Popular's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.23
|2.24
|2.03
|1.86
|EPS Actual
|2.58
|3.09
|2.66
|3.12
|Revenue Estimate
|495.45M
|475.70M
|478.20M
|493.55M
|Revenue Actual
|501.28M
|489.39M
|487.80M
|479.11M
