QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Archer-Daniels-Midland Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 8:45 AM | 1 min read
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 25.2% year-on-year to $23.65 billion, beating the consensus of $17.91 billion.
  • Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 21.6% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 51.4%, and Nutrition climbed 23%.
  • The gross profit increased 22.5% Y/Y to $1.9 billion with a margin of 8%.
  • The Segment operating margin was 6.5%, and Segment operating income for the quarter rose 39.3% to $1.5 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.90 beat the analyst consensus of $1.40.
  • The company held $9.22 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • "Looking forward, we expect reduced crop supplies — caused by the weak Canadian canola crop, the short South American crops, and now the disruptions in the Black Sea region — to drive continued tightness in global grain markets for the next few years," said CEO Juan Luciano.
  • ADM expects 2022 results to exceed 2021 performance.
  • Price Action: ADM shares are trading higher by 3.89% at $94.50 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas