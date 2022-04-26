Waste Management: Q1 Earnings Insights

Waste Management WM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Waste Management beat estimated earnings by 12.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.15.
Revenue was up $549.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Waste Management's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.26
|1.36
|1.18
|1.01
|EPS Actual
|1.26
|1.26
|1.27
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|4.62B
|4.55B
|4.23B
|4.02B
|Revenue Actual
|4.68B
|4.67B
|4.48B
|4.11B
To track all earnings releases for Waste Management visit their earnings calendar here.
