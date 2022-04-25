QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Universal Health Services Stock Plunges After Q1 Results, FY22 Outlook Cut Probability

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2022 5:27 PM | 2 min read
  • Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS reported first-quarter revenue growth of 9.3% year-over-year to $3.29 billion, beating the consensus of $3.21 billion.
  • The operating income declined by 21.2% Y/Y to $232.86 million, and the margin contracted by 274 bps to 7.1%.
  • Acute care hospitals owned adjusted admissions increased by 5.7% Y/Y, and adjusted patient days increased by 5.5% Y/Y. Net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 3.1% Y/Y, and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 3.3% Y/Y. Net revenues generated from acute care services on the same facility basis increased by 9.7% Y/Y.
  • In behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased by 1.9% Y/Y, and adjusted patient days decreased by 1.3% Y/Y. Net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 5.8% Y/Y, and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 5.1% Y/Y. Net revenues generated from behavioral health care services increased by 3.8% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS was $2.15, missing the consensus of $2.46.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $379.53 million, and the margin was 11.5%, down by 265 bps.
  • Universal Health’s net cash from operating activities for the quarter totaled $445.43 million, compared to $71.95 million in 1Q21.
  • The company repurchased ~2.65 million shares at an aggregate cost of ~$350.2 million (~$132 per share) during the quarter. As of March 31, 2022, the available repurchase authorization is ~$1.41 billion.
  • FY22 Outlook provided in February: UHS expects net revenues of $13.424 billion to $13.694 billion, Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI of ~$1.830 billion to $1.927 billion.
  • It expects an adjusted EPS-diluted of $11.90 to $12.90.
  • While the company is not changing the previous 2022 operating results forecast, it has cautioned about a future outlook cut related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare staffing shortage, and its unfavorable impact on labor costs.
  • Price Action: UHS shares are trading lower by 11.96% at $122.17 during the post-market session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas