Recap: Activision Blizzard Q1 Earnings

Activision Blizzard ATVI reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Activision Blizzard missed estimated earnings by 45.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.7.
Revenue was down $585.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Activision Blizzard's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.31
|0.70
|0.75
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|1.25
|0.72
|0.91
|0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|2.82B
|1.88B
|1.89B
|1.78B
|Revenue Actual
|2.49B
|1.88B
|1.92B
|2.07B
