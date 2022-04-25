Recap: Activision Blizzard Q1 Earnings

Activision Blizzard ATVI reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Earnings

Activision Blizzard missed estimated earnings by 45.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.7.

Revenue was down $585.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Activision Blizzard's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.31 0.70 0.75 0.70 EPS Actual 1.25 0.72 0.91 0.84 Revenue Estimate 2.82B 1.88B 1.89B 1.78B Revenue Actual 2.49B 1.88B 1.92B 2.07B

