Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 22, 2022: Verizon, Corsair, Gap And More

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ reported in-line first-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued a 2022 adjusted EPS forecast at the lower half of its previously stated range, sending shares down 2.29% in premarket trading on Friday.

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC After video platform Rumble announced that Truth Social, the social media platform created by the Trump Media & Technology Group, has successfully migrated its website and mobile applications to Rumble's cloud infrastructure, shares traded 5.82% higher in Friday's premarket session.

Corsair Gaming Inc CRSR during Friday's premarket session, shares of Corsair fell 14.57% to $15.65 after the company announced first-quarter revenue guidance that fell short of analyst expectations. The company expects around $380 million in the first quarter of 2022, which is lower than the average analyst expectation of $447.43 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF shares were trading 5.98% higher during Friday’s premarket session after the company reported it beat estimated EPS by 22.15% and revenue grew $1.91 billion from the same period last year.

American Express AXP quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share were up 11.89% from the average analyst expectation of $2.44. This is a 0.36% drop from the same quarter the previous year when earnings were $2.74 per share. The company announced quarterly revenues of $11.74 billion, 1.03% higher than the analyst consensus expectation of $11.62 billion. This represents 29.52% growth over last year's $9.06 billion in sales.

Gap Inc GPS shares fell over 18% in Friday’s premarket session. The company lowered its sales forecast for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, citing "execution issues" in its Old Navy business. It revealed that Nancy Green, the CEO of that division, will step down.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited CD shares climbed 12.79% to $4.94 during Friday’s premarket session after Bloomberg reported the company had received early takeover interest from other companies in the industry.

Kimberly Clark Corp KMB shares were trading 6.25% higher during Friday’s premarket session after the company reported first-quarter 2022 sales growth of 7% year-over-year to $5.1 billion, beating the consensus of $4.9 billion.