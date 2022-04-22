QQQ
First Hawaiian: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 22, 2022 8:18 AM | 1 min read

 

First Hawaiian FHB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Hawaiian beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $2.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Hawaiian's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.47 0.48 0.47 0.44
EPS Actual 0.53 0.51 0.68 0.44
Revenue Estimate 182.81M 182.40M 179.53M 181.47M
Revenue Actual 178.90M 182.70M 180.85M 173.03M

To track all earnings releases for First Hawaiian visit their earnings calendar here..

