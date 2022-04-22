First Hawaiian: Q1 Earnings Insights

First Hawaiian FHB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Hawaiian beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was up $2.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Hawaiian's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.48
|0.47
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.51
|0.68
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|182.81M
|182.40M
|179.53M
|181.47M
|Revenue Actual
|178.90M
|182.70M
|180.85M
|173.03M
To track all earnings releases for First Hawaiian visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews