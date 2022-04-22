Recap: SAP Q1 Earnings

SAP SAP reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SAP missed estimated earnings by 10.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.123 versus an estimate of $1.26.

Revenue was up $287.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SAP's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.87 1.53 1.45 1.13 EPS Actual 2.13 2.05 2.11 1.69 Revenue Estimate 9.10B 7.93B 7.94B 7.67B Revenue Actual 9.13B 8.07B 8.03B 7.66B

To track all earnings releases for SAP visit their earnings calendar here..

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.