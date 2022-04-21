QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Watsco Q1 Earnings Surpass Street Estimates

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 12:18 PM | 1 min read
  • Watsco Inc WSO reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 34% year-on-year to $1.52 billion, beating the consensus of $1.38 billion.
  • On a same-store basis, the company reported a 25% sales growth. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment sales grew by 26%. Sales of other HVAC products rose 24%. Commercial refrigeration products sales increased by 35%.
  • EPS of $2.90 beat the analyst consensus of $1.77.
  • Gross profit rose 53% Y/Y to $450 million, and the gross margin increased 370 basis points Y/Y to 29.6%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 30.2% to $283.4 million.
  • Operating margin expanded 400 basis points to 11.2%, and the operating income for the quarter rose 109% Y/Y to $171 million.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $110.6 million as of March 31, 2022.
  • The company noted factors like inflation, supply chain, and high operating expense continued to influence the HVAC/R industry along with the company's operating performance during the first quarter.
  • In April 2022, Watsco's annual dividend was increased 13% to $8.80 per share, which will be reflected in its next scheduled quarterly payment date on April 29, 2022.
  • Price Action: WSO shares are trading higher by 7.39% at $307.75 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas