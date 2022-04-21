Genuine Parts Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Boosts FY22 Outlook

by

Genuine Parts Co GPC reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.6% year-on-year to $5.3 billion, beating the consensus of $5.06 billion.

Automotive Group sales grew 10.9% Y/Y and constituted 62% of total company revenue. This segment's profit margin increased 10 basis points to 8.1%.

Sales for the Industrial Parts Group rose 33.6% Y/Y and comprised 38% of total company revenues. This segment's profit margin expanded 100 basis points to 9.3%.

Gross profit increased 18.5% Y/Y to $1.8 billion.

Selling, administrative and other expenses were $1.4 billion, a 17.4% rise Y/Y.

Cash and equivalents totaled $610.8 million as of March 31, 2022.

Adjusted EPS of $1.86 beat the analyst consensus of $1.68.

"The first quarter was highlighted by new sales records for GPC and our Automotive and Industrial segments, margin expansion, and our seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit earnings growth," said Chairman and CEO Paul Donahue.

: Genuine parts raised FY22 revenue growth guidance to 10% - 12% versus the prior outlook of 9% - 11%. It raised FY22 adjusted EPS to $7.70 - $7.85 from $7.45 - $7.60 versus the consensus of $7.59.

Price Action: GPC shares traded higher by 1.45% at $139.67 on the last check Thursday.

