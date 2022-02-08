Tenet Healthcare Clocks 40% Decline In Q4 Profit, Issues Q1 Guidance Below Consensus

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Tenet Healthcare Corp's THC Q4 FY21 adjusted EPS came in at $2.70, down from $4.72 a year ago.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
- Net operating revenue hit $4.86 billion, down 1.2% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $5.00 billion.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $1.02 billion versus $1.28 million posted in the last year's quarter.
- Hospital segment revenues were $3.91 billion, a decline of 3.8% primarily due to the sale of Miami-area hospitals, partially offset by higher patient acuity and improved pricing yield.
- Same-hospital net patient service revenues increased 1.7% Y/Y; same-hospital net patient service revenue per adjusted admission improved 1.7%.
- The Ambulatory segment revenues of $742 million increased 14.3%, primarily related to higher volumes, patient acuity, new service line growth, and additional revenues associated with the SurgCenter Development portfolio acquisition.
- Surgical business same-facility system-wide net operating revenues increased 7.7%, with cases up 4.4% and revenue per case up 3.2%.
- The company plans to retire the $700 million of its 7.50% senior secured notes due in 2025 using available cash on hand.
- The company held $2.36 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
- Outlook: Tenet forecasts FY22 sales of $19.5 billion - $19.9 billion, below the consensus of $20.28 billion.
- The company expects adjusted EPS of $5.86 - $7.05, compared to the consensus of $6.62.
- For Q1 FY22, Tenet expects adjusted EPS of $0.92- $1.15, compared to the consensus of $1.43, with sales guidance of $4.6 billion - $4.8 billion, versus the consensus of $4.98 billion.
- Price Action: THC shares closed lower by 3.90% at $70.00 on Monday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.