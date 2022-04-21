QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Tractor Supply Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Reiterates FY22 Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 9:40 AM | 1 min read
    • Tractor Supply Co TSCO reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.3% year-on-year to $3.02 billion, beating the consensus of $2.92 billion.
    • Comparable store sales increased 5.2%, driven by comparable average ticket growth of 6.7% and a decline in comparable average transaction count of 1.4%. Comparable store sales grew 38.6% in the prior year's first quarter.
    • EPS of $1.65 topped the Wall Street view of $1.41.
    • Gross profit increased 7.4% Y/Y to $1.06 billion, and the gross margin contracted 29 basis points to 34.9%.
    • The operating margin was 8.1%, and operating income for the quarter rose 6% to $244.3 million.
    • Tractor Supply held $405.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 26, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $59.1 million.
    • Outlook: Tractor Supply confirmed its FY22 guidance, initially provided on January 27, 2022. It sees FY22 sales of $13.6 billion - $13.8 billion versus the consensus of $13.79 billion.
    • The company expects FY22 EPS of $9.20 - $9.50, against the consensus of $9.41.
    • "While we anticipate that we will continue to operate in a highly inflationary and volatile environment, we believe Tractor Supply is uniquely positioned for growth with a resilient, domestic business model that has stood the test of time," said CEO Hal Lawton.
    • Price Action: TSCO shares are trading lower by 1.99% at $216.70 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance