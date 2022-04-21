OFG Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

OFG Bancorp OFG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OFG Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 20.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was up $7.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OFG Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.68
|0.53
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.81
|0.78
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|103.76M
|102.80M
|99.70M
|99.55M
|Revenue Actual
|104.20M
|102.70M
|102.26M
|98.20M
To track all earnings releases for OFG Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here..
