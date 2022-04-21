OFG Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

OFG Bancorp OFG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OFG Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 20.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $7.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OFG Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.68 0.53 0.44 EPS Actual 0.66 0.81 0.78 0.56 Revenue Estimate 103.76M 102.80M 99.70M 99.55M Revenue Actual 104.20M 102.70M 102.26M 98.20M

