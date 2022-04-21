QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Quest Diagnostics' COVID-19 Testing Sales Decline 28% In Q1; Lifts FY22 EPS Guidance

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 21, 2022 7:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX posted a better-than-expected Q1 FY22 adjusted EPS of $3.22, down 14.4% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.97.
  • Sales came in at $2.61 billion, a decline of 4% Y/Y, slightly lower than the Wall Street estimate of $2.63 billion.
  • COVID-19 testing revenues fell 27.6% to $599 million, while Base business revenues improved 6.3% to $2.01 billion.
  • Adjusted operating margin compressed to 21.2% from 26% a year ago.
  • Outlook: Quest Diagnostics expects FY22 sales of $9.2 billion - $9.5 billion (prior view $9.0 billion - $9.5 billion), compared to the consensus of $9.36 billion.
  • Base revenue is expected to increase 4.1% - 6% to $8.35 billion - $8.5 billion (prior view $8.3 billion - $8.5 billion).
  • The company anticipates COVID-19 testing revenues to decline (69.3)% - (63.9)% to $0.85 billion - $1.0 billion (prior forecast $0.7 billion - $1.0 billion).
  • The company forecasts adjusted EPS of $9.00-$9.50 compared to the prior guidance of $8.65-$9.35, versus the consensus of $9.03.
  • Price Action: DGX shares closed 1.89% higher at $138.45 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusDiagnosticsEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareGeneral