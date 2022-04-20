If You Invested $100 In Amgen 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Amgen AMGN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.87%. Currently, Amgen has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion.

Buying $100 In AMGN: If an investor had bought $100 of AMGN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $415.95 today based on a price of $256.60 for AMGN at the time of writing.

Amgen's Performance Over Last 15 Years

