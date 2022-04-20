Why ASML Holding Stock Is Trading Higher Today

ASML Holding NV ASML shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

ASML reported first-quarter revenue of $3.97 billion, which beat the $3.88 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.80 per share.

ASML said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $5.53 billion and $5.75 billion. The company expects gross margins to be between 49% and 50%.

ASML is a semiconductor industry supplier. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce microchips.

See Also: Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ON Semiconductor Stock In The Last 5 Years

ASML 52-Week Range: $558.77 - $895.93

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 4.22% at $642.71.

Photo: courtesy of ASML.