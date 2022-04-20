Healthcare Services Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Healthcare Services Group HCSG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Healthcare Services Group beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $19.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Healthcare Services Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.26 0.30 0.27 EPS Actual 0.03 0.13 0.13 0.33 Revenue Estimate 417.02M 410.21M 407.46M 404.99M Revenue Actual 420.45M 415.59M 398.17M 407.75M

