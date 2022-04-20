M&T Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

M&T Bank MTB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 06:40 AM.

Earnings

M&T Bank beat estimated earnings by 34.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.73 versus an estimate of $2.03.

Revenue was down $42.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.59 which was followed by a 3.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at M&T Bank's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.91 3.50 3.60 3 EPS Actual 3.50 3.76 3.45 3.41 Revenue Estimate 1.56B 1.48B 1.49B 1.49B Revenue Actual 1.51B 1.54B 1.46B 1.49B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.