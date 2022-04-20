M&T Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

M&T Bank MTB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 06:40 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
M&T Bank beat estimated earnings by 34.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.73 versus an estimate of $2.03.
Revenue was down $42.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.59 which was followed by a 3.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at M&T Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.91
|3.50
|3.60
|3
|EPS Actual
|3.50
|3.76
|3.45
|3.41
|Revenue Estimate
|1.56B
|1.48B
|1.49B
|1.49B
|Revenue Actual
|1.51B
|1.54B
|1.46B
|1.49B
To track all earnings releases for M&T Bank visit their earnings calendar here..
