QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

EXCLUSIVE: Wag Labs Posts Record Q1 As Pet Adoption Accelerated During Pandemic

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 20, 2022 6:46 AM | 2 min read

Wag Labs, Inc, likely to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC merger) with CHW Acquisition Corp CHWA, reported first-quarter FY22 results and reiterated FY22 and FY23 guidance.

The American pet services marketplace company powered a mobile-first technology platform that enabled on-demand and scheduled dog walking, training, and other pet care services.

What Happened? Wag Labs' Q1 revenue grew by 273% Y/Y to $9.7 million. The gross bookings rose 141% Y/Y to $17.5 million.

Wag Labs' net loss improved to $(2.4) million from $(2.7) million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $(2.1) million from $(2.6) million.

Wag Labs reiterated FY22 revenue guidance of $41.8 million, gross booking guidance of $93.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA loss guidance of $(15.6) million.

Wag Labs reiterated FY23 revenue guidance of $71 million, gross booking guidance of $163.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA loss guidance of $(10.7) million.

Why Does It Matter? CEO Garrett Smallwood stated: "With more than 23 million pet parents adopting a new pet during the pandemic, the market potential for Wag! users continues to grow. We are relentlessly focused on a balance of growth, margin, and profit and are encouraged by the return-to-office trend we are seeing across the country."

Wag Labs increased active Pet Parent Wag! Premium penetration from 33% to 48% Y/Y.

As of Q1'22, Wag Labs saw its Pet Parent multi-service attach rate increase to 26% from 20% in October 2021. It improved the take rate to 55% in Q1.

Wag Labs reached a total of 325,012 Platform Participants in Q1 and also launched Browse & Book in combination with Wag! Premium.

Wag Labs streamlined the Wag! Pet Parent sign-up and pet profile experience.

Price Action: CHWA shares closed lower by 2.76% at $9.88 on Tuesday.

Photo Courtesy: Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsGuidanceExclusives