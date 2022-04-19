Recap: Bank First Q1 Earnings

Bank First BFC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank First missed estimated earnings by 3.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.39.

Revenue was down $800.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank First's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.40 1.42 1.37 1.46 EPS Actual 1.46 1.46 1.50 1.49 Revenue Estimate 27.79M 28.00M 27.67M 29.16M Revenue Actual 28.94M 27.96M 28.40M 28.30M

