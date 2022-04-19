Recap: IBM Q1 Earnings

IBM IBM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IBM beat estimated earnings by 1.45%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.38.

Revenue was down $3.53 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 5.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IBM's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.14 2.50 2.29 1.63 EPS Actual 3.35 2.52 2.33 1.77 Revenue Estimate 16.06B 17.77B 18.29B 17.34B Revenue Actual 16.70B 17.62B 18.75B 17.73B

To track all earnings releases for IBM visit their earnings calendar here..

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.