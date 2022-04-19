Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Vale 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Vale VALE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.52%. Currently, Vale has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In VALE: If an investor had bought $1000 of VALE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,118.38 today based on a price of $18.79 for VALE at the time of writing.

Vale's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

