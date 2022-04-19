Recap: Commerce Bancshares Q1 Earnings

Commerce Bancshares CBSH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Commerce Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 10.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.88.
Revenue was down $1.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Commerce Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|0.99
|1.02
|0.95
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|1.05
|1.38
|1.11
|Revenue Estimate
|353.46M
|349.85M
|350.54M
|347.09M
|Revenue Actual
|355.36M
|351.54M
|347.12M
|341.79M
