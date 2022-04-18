Recap: JB Hunt Transport Servs Q1 Earnings

JB Hunt Transport Servs JBHT reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JB Hunt Transport Servs beat estimated earnings by 18.04%, reporting an EPS of $2.29 versus an estimate of $1.94.
Revenue was up $871.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JB Hunt Transport Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.01
|1.79
|1.55
|1.18
|EPS Actual
|2.28
|1.88
|1.61
|1.37
|Revenue Estimate
|3.28B
|3.01B
|2.70B
|2.49B
|Revenue Actual
|3.50B
|3.15B
|2.91B
|2.62B
