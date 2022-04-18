Earnings Outlook For Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Fifth Third Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 3.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp were trading at $39.01 as of April 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Fifth Third Bancorp visit their earnings calendar on our site. to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.