Biomerica: Q3 Earnings Insights

Biomerica BMRA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 08:31 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Biomerica beat estimated earnings by 90.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $3.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Biomerica's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.12 -0.10 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.12 -0.12 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 1.80M 2.05M 2.63M 2.03M Revenue Actual 4.65M 1.26M 1.05M 3.63M

