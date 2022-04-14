Recap: PNC Financial Services Gr Q1 Earnings

PNC Financial Services Gr PNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PNC Financial Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 19.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.29 versus an estimate of $2.75.
Revenue was up $472.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46 which was followed by a 3.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PNC Financial Services Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.22
|3.22
|3.12
|2.75
|EPS Actual
|3.68
|3.75
|4.50
|4.10
|Revenue Estimate
|5.14B
|5.03B
|4.39B
|4.11B
|Revenue Actual
|5.13B
|5.20B
|4.67B
|4.22B
