Recap: PNC Financial Services Gr Q1 Earnings

PNC Financial Services Gr PNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PNC Financial Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 19.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.29 versus an estimate of $2.75.

Revenue was up $472.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46 which was followed by a 3.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PNC Financial Services Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.22 3.22 3.12 2.75 EPS Actual 3.68 3.75 4.50 4.10 Revenue Estimate 5.14B 5.03B 4.39B 4.11B Revenue Actual 5.13B 5.20B 4.67B 4.22B

