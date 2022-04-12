QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
If You Invested $100 In Novo Nordisk 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 12, 2022 10:04 AM | 1 min read

Novo Nordisk NVO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.59%. Currently, Novo Nordisk has a market capitalization of $268.66 billion.

Buying $100 In NVO: If an investor had bought $100 of NVO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $396.43 today based on a price of $118.16 for NVO at the time of writing.

Novo Nordisk's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

