Mid-Afternoon Market Update: S&P 500 Turns Positive; Aptinyx Shares Slide

U.S. stocks pared losses, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 turning positive toward the end of trading on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.01% to 34,499.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.30% to 34,512.31. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,486.59.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares jumped by 1.9% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. HOWL, up 28% and Ikena Oncology, Inc. IKNA up 31%.



In trading on Thursday, real estate shares fell 1.1%.



Top Headline



US initial jobless claims fell by 5 thousand to 166 thousand in the week ended April 2nd. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 200 thousand.



Equities Trading UP



Momentus Inc. MNTS shares shot up 40% to $4.12 as the company signed multiple launch agreements with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), a Tesla CEO Elon Musk-led company.



Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. HOWL got a boost, shooting 30% to $6.13 after the company and Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced an exclusive global license and collaboration agreement to develop WTX-613, a differentiated, conditionally-activated IFNα INDUKINE molecule.



MedAvail Holdings, Inc. MDVL shares were also up, gaining 52% to $1.3007. Ally Bridge Group reported a purchase of 21.176 million shares of MedAvail Holdings for an average price of $1.06 per share.



Equities Trading DOWN

Aptinyx Inc. APTX shares tumbled 50% to $1.16 after the company reported results from its Phase 2b study of NYX-2925 in painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The company reported NYX-2925 did not achieve the primary endpoint of the study.



Shares of Rite Aid Corporation RAD were down 22% to $6.58 after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and lowered its price target from $16 to $1.



Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO was down, falling 33% to $8.61 after the company announced the withdrawal of FY22 guidance and issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.1% to $95.21, while gold traded up 0.8% to $1,938.40.



Silver traded up 0.8% Thursday to $24.66 while copper fell 0.6% to $4.7095.





Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.21%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.47%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.17%. The German DAX dropped 0.52%, French CAC 40 fell 0.57% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.59%.

Retail sales in the Eurozone rose 0.3% from a month ago in February following a 0.2% increase in January. Industrial production in Germany rose 0.2% from a month ago in February, versus a revised 1.4% increase in January.

The Halifax house price index in the UK rose 11% year-over-year in March, while labor productivity in the country rose 1.3% on quarter during the last three months of 2021.



Economics



US natural gas supplies dropped 33 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.



Data on consumer credit for February will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.



Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 4:05 p.m. ET.



COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 81,950,240 cases with around 1,010,530 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,031,950 cases and 521,560 deaths, while Brazil reported over 30,067,240 COVID-19 cases with 660,780 deaths. In total, there were at least 495,503,030 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,192,340 deaths.