5 Stocks To Watch For April 7, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.84 million before the opening bell. Conagra shares gained 0.7% to close at $34.34 on Wednesday.

Analysts are expecting Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to have earned $2.09 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Constellation shares gained 0.1% to $231.99 in after-hours trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST reported net sales of $21.61 billion for the retail month of March, a 18.7% surge from last year. Its comparable-store sales jumped 17.2% during the month. Costco shares gained 0.1% to $585.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion after the closing bell. PriceSmart shares gained 1.3% to close at $79.20 on Wednesday.

