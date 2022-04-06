QQQ
$100 Invested In ServiceNow 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 6, 2022 4:03 PM | 1 min read

ServiceNow NOW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 30.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 44.09%. Currently, ServiceNow has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion.

Buying $100 In NOW: If an investor had bought $100 of NOW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $620.01 today based on a price of $530.26 for NOW at the time of writing.

ServiceNow's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

