$1000 Invested In Innovative Industrial 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Innovative Industrial IIPR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 47.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 60.91%. Currently, Innovative Industrial has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In IIPR: If an investor had bought $1000 of IIPR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $10,803.87 today based on a price of $195.75 for IIPR at the time of writing.

Innovative Industrial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

