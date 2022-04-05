QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Array Technologies Stock Surges After Q4 Results, Guides FY22 Revenue Above Consensus

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 5, 2022 4:25 PM | 1 min read
  • Array Technologies Inc ARRY reported a fourth-quarter revenue increase of 22% year-over-year to $219.9 million, beating the consensus estimate of $213.82 million.
  • Adjusted EPS was $(0.06), missing the consensus of $(0.03).
  • The gross margin decreased to 4.7% from 19.6%, driven by higher raw material and freight costs.
  • ARRY recorded a loss from operations of $(20.01) million, versus $2.24 million in 4Q20
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $0.5 million, compared to $20 million for the prior-year period.
  • Total executed contracts and awarded orders on December 31, 2021, were $1.8 billion, with $1.4 billion (+103% Y/Y) from Array and $0.4 billion from STI Norland.
  • Net cash used in operating activities totaled $263.18 million in FY21, compared to $122.21 million in FY20
  • FY22 Guidance: Array Technologies expects Revenue to be in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.75 billion, versus a consensus of $1.39 billion, and Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.55 to $0.74, versus a consensus of $0.66.
  • It expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $170 million to $210 million.
  • Separately, Array Technologies appointed Kevin Hostetler as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 18, 2022.
  • Mr. Hostetler will also join Array's Board of Directors. He succeeds Jim Fusaro, who previously announced his intention to retire by the end of the year.
  • Most recently, Mr. Hostetler served as Chief Executive Officer at Rotork, an FTSE 250 company, where he led the company's Growth Acceleration Program.
  • Price Action: ARRY shares are trading higher by 15.90% at $12.25 during the post-market session on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas