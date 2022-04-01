QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
$100 Invested In Vertex Pharmaceuticals 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 1, 2022 3:27 PM | 1 min read

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.26%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion.

Buying $100 In VRTX: If an investor had bought $100 of VRTX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $841.70 today based on a price of $265.67 for VRTX at the time of writing.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

