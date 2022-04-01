Hyundai Motor America Registers 1.4% Retail Sales Growth In Q1

by

Hyundai Motor America reported a 1.4% increase year-over-year in Q1 FY22 retail sales. Total Q1 sales declined 4%. The company reported Q1 retail sales of 159,676 units versus 157,470 units last year. Electrified vehicle retail sales increased 241% Y/Y.

Hyundai's March 2022 sales fell 21% Y/Y to 59,380 units. Month over month retail and total sales were up 13%.

Hyundai Nexo sales increased 277% in March and 113% in Q1.

Price Action: HYMTF shares are trading higher by 2.13% at $36.00 on the last check Friday.

