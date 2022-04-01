QQQ
Hyundai Motor America Registers 1.4% Retail Sales Growth In Q1

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 1, 2022 10:29 AM | 1 min read
  • Hyundai Motor Co's HYMTF Hyundai Motor America reported a 1.4% increase year-over-year in Q1 FY22 retail sales. Total Q1 sales declined 4%.
  • The company reported Q1 retail sales of 159,676 units versus 157,470 units last year. Electrified vehicle retail sales increased 241% Y/Y.
  • Hyundai's March 2022 sales fell 21% Y/Y to 59,380 units. Month over month retail and total sales were up 13%. 
  • Hyundai Nexo sales increased 277% in March and 113% in Q1.
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares are trading higher by 2.13% at $36.00 on the last check Friday.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNews