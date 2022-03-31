QQQ
5 Stocks To Watch For March 31, 2022

by Lisa Levin
March 31, 2022 5:37 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $33.36 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.2% to $47.55 in after-hours trading.
  • UiPath Inc PATH reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday, but issued weak sales guidance. UiPath shares tumbled 14% to $24.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS posted a loss for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. U.S. Well Services shares dropped 7.4% to $1.12 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Acutus Medical AFIB reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance. Acutus Medical shares dipped 11.9% to $1.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect BlackBerry Limited BB to post a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $177.25 million after the closing bell. BlackBerry shares gained 0.1% to $7.60 in after-hours trading.

