5 Stocks To Watch For March 31, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $33.36 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.2% to $47.55 in after-hours trading.

UiPath Inc PATH reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday, but issued weak sales guidance. UiPath shares tumbled 14% to $24.99 in the after-hours trading session.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS posted a loss for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. U.S. Well Services shares dropped 7.4% to $1.12 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here .

Acutus Medical AFIB reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance. Acutus Medical shares dipped 11.9% to $1.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect BlackBerry Limited BB to post a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $177.25 million after the closing bell. BlackBerry shares gained 0.1% to $7.60 in after-hours trading.

